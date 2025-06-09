Drua pioneers key to historic home final bid

[Source: File]

The experience and leadership of the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women’s four remaining inaugural players could prove crucial when the side contests its first-ever Super Rugby Women’s home grand final this weekend.

Bitila Tawake, Kolora Lomani, Karalaini Naisewa and Kelera Marawa have been part of the Drua journey since the club entered the competition in 2022 and will now have the opportunity to play for a title on home soil.

Head coach Mike Legge says the quartet has played a significant role in guiding the current squad throughout the season.

“They’ve been massive for us, not just this week, but throughout the season.”

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Legge says the achievement is particularly special given how far the club has come over the past four years.

“The four of them plus myself and coach Tavaita were part of that group. It’s just something to be in awe of, the fact that we’re playing a final at home. It’s something that we never probably thought of way back then.”

The Drua coach described the veterans’ influence as invaluable, both on and off the field.

“The four girls have been immense for this group and they continue to be immense. Their leadership, their experience and the quiet chats they have with others go a long way to us hopefully being successful on Saturday.”

The Drua Women will host the NSW Waratahs in the Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final in Ba on Saturday.

Kick-off is set for 1pm, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.