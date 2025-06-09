Gender gap threatens inclusive AI

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Women must have an equal role alongside men in developing artificial intelligence to ensure the technology is fair, inclusive and reflects diverse communities, says KPMG Women in Tech Lead Fiona Glaskin.

Glaskin explains that AI outcomes depend on the people building the tools and the data used to train them.

She says as AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, stronger representation of women in the technology sector is essential.

Glaskin notes that while more women are entering the technology sector, gender bias and inequality remain challenges.

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She believes involving women in AI development will help create tools that better represent different genders, cultures and experiences.

“What comes out of it is only as good as what goes into it and so we need our women involved in selecting the data that goes in, building the tools that women are using to make sure what is coming out the other end, the results that we are seeing are diverse, they’re representing what the population actually is, it is gender diverse, it is culturally diverse and we need our tech tools to be reflecting that.”

The comments were made during KPMG Fiji’s third annual Women in Technology Insights Program in Nadi, aimed at building women’s confidence, skills and participation in the technology sector.

For some women entering the field, challenging existing perceptions remains part of the journey.

Workshop participant and University of Fiji technology student Saemah Nishat shares that her experience in technology has challenged the perception that the sector is mainly for males.

“I was the only girl who was into technology, so you know people had their mindset that only boys are good in technology, only boys are in the work field of software development and stuff. So I think that me taking this opportunity and studying technology has also changed their mindset.”

The program brought together nearly 30 women, providing opportunities to strengthen their knowledge and confidence in technology.

Participants also gained exposure to areas including artificial intelligence, ethical technology practices and professional skills.