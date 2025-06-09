Fijian soldiers walk against drugs

[Photo/Mollyn Nakabea]

A group of Fijian servicemen of the British Army are conducting a charity walk of 226 kilometres across Viti Levu in an effort to raise awareness on substance abuse and support for veterans.

Sergeant Filipe Buatavatava says the idea came from his wish to give back to the country.

“Looking at social media, looking at our young kids on the streets suffering from drug addiction, one day I was thinking, during my time serving in the British Army, I’ve done 18 years now, and I’m thinking I need to do something to give back to the country.”

Sergeant Buatavatava says the charity walk took months of planning, as the team planned the project from the United Kingdom.

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“The plan, it took a while to get everything in place. We especially tried to email the right people because we’re in the UK, there’s a time difference in Fiji. Sometimes the response wasn’t there, but I’m thankful to certain people that really helped our team”

The team began their in Lautoka before making overnight stops at checkpoints including Wailoaloa and Korolevu as they travelled along the Coral Coast.

Sergeant Autiko Domonakibau says throughout the journey, they were overwhelmed by the support shown by communities.

“We are so surprised by what the communities along the coastal side were waiting there for us. They don’t even know us, we are strangers to these communities, but that’s the response they have. We are so glad and honoured to receive those kinds of appreciation from all the communities”

Alongside raising awareness on substance abuse, the walk was also organised in support of veterans through the Royal British Legion.

The organisation provides vital assistance to serving personnel, veterans and their families.

“They support welfare, they support financial, they support basically every aspect of the families. Our team is happy to do this on behalf of the Royal British Legion, to support the veterans in the UK and the veterans in Fiji.”

The servicemen hope their journey would encourage young people to make positive choices while also recognising the sacrifices of military veterans.

The walk is expected to conclude today at their final stop in Verata, Tailevu.