Next UK prime minister Andy Burnham drops digital ID scheme

[Source: Reuters]

Incoming British prime minister Andy Burnham will scrap the government’s troubled plans for a digital ID scheme when ​he enters office, a spokesperson for the ‌new Labour Party leader said.

Resources devoted to the scheme, deemed a “fiasco” by a cross-party committee of lawmakers, will be redirected to Burnham’s priorities, the spokesperson ​said.

Burnham, elected leader of the governing Labour Party on Friday, becomes ​Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday, ⁠replacing the unpopular Keir Starmer.

The former Greater Manchester mayor has ​pledged to halt the rise of the populist Reform UK, the ​right-wing party that has led British opinion polls by a wide margin.

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Starmer in September launched plans for every employee to hold a digital identity document — an attempt ​to tackle illegal migration and counter Reform UK.

After a public ​backlash, Starmer dropped the requirement that the ID be mandatory in January.

“All the ‌time ⁠and resource that was going to be spent on a national ID scheme will go instead to where it’s most needed, such as helping with the cost of living,” Burnham’s spokesperson said.

In November, ​the Office for ​Budget Responsibility watchdog ⁠estimated the cost of the digital ID scheme at around £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) between financial years 2026/27 ​and 2028/29.

“Labour have wasted millions of pounds on this ​project ⁠and now Andy Burnham is trying to pretend he’s riding to the rescue,” Julia Lopez, a lawmaker from the opposition Conservative Party, said.

Identity ⁠cards ​were abolished in the UK after World ​War Two, and Britons typically use documents such as passports and driving licences to ​prove their identity.