Taveuni school bus services to resume operation

[Photo: Supplied]

School bus services on Taveuni island are expected to resume by tomorrow, after the island’s only bus operator announced it has reached an understanding with relevant authorities.

In a statement sent to FBC News, Taveuni Buses Pte Limited says all scheduled bus services, including school trips, are expected to return to normal operations from Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes after school children were forced to rely on alternative transport arrangements, with parents and Rural Service License carriers stepping in since yesterday to help students get to and from school.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked commuters, students and parents for their patience and understanding during the disruption.

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The earlier issue was linked to concerns over student fare rates, with the operator calling for school fares on Taveuni to be aligned with those paid in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.