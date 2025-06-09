Police vehicle damaged during stolen car intercept

[File Photo]

A police vehicle was damaged yesterday after it was used to stop an alleged car theft in Wailoku.

The incident began on Thursday after a vehicle was reported stolen from Davuilevu Housing, prompting an all-points bulletin for police officers to look out for the car.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in Lami and again in Wailoku.

Officers from the Eastern Division Crime Intelligence, Southern Division Operations, and Quick Response Teams deployed to the area and sighted the vehicle.

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The vehicle was driven by a person who is a known offender.

The suspect attempted to flee, but officers used a police vehicle to block his path, resulting in a collision.

The police vehicle sustained damage during the intercept.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.