Andrew, Tristan Tate arrested in US on new charges of rape, trafficking

[Source: Reuters]

Social media influencers Andrew and ​Tristan Tate have been arrested in the United States after British authorities issued 38 new charges against ‌the brothers, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

Britain is seeking to extradite the brothers to face prosecution for both the new charges and pre-existing ones.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said it was bringing the further charges against Andrew, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, after identifying four ​additional victims.

The Tates face charges in Britain relating to alleged offences between July 2010 and August 2017.

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It said ​Andrew Tate was being charged with seven further counts of rape, as well as charges ⁠relating to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child, while Tristan Tate’s charges included two counts of rape and ​three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

“We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences ​including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child,” Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said in a statement.

The Tate brothers, who have dual U.S. and British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing.

The U.S. Marshals ​Service did not immediately return requests for comment.