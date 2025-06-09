Semi-final line-up confirmed

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The semi-final matchups have been confirmed in the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup and Vodafone Vanua Championship following an exciting day of quarter-final action.

In the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup, Cakaudrove will face Navosa, while Yasawa takes on the Northern Bulls for a place in the final.

The Vodafone Vanua Championship Under-20 semi-finals will see Macuata meet Coastland, while Cakaudrove and Northland go head-to-head.

In the Vodafone Vanua Championship senior division, Vatukoula will face Ra after both sides survived tough quarter-final encounters, while Cakaudrove continues its impressive run against Northland.

Article continues after advertisement

The winners of this weekend’s matches will advance to the respective finals as teams move one step closer to championship glory.