7.5 million containers recycled in six months

[File Photo]

More than 7.5 million beverage containers have been recycled in Fiji in the first six months of this year through the Return & Earn programme.

The initiative has also returned more than $687,000 to the public and collection partners, as efforts continue to reduce waste and promote recycling across the country.

The achievement highlights the partnership between the Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, municipal councils and Return & Earn Fiji in supporting cleaner communities.

The Fiji Government has acknowledged Return & Earn Fiji and the Lautoka City Council for the results and their continued work in expanding recycling opportunities nationwide.

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Each bottle and can collected helps reduce litter, protect the environment and keep communities cleaner.

The programme is encouraging more Fijians to return their containers, recycle responsibly and contribute towards building a cleaner and more sustainable future.