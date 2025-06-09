PNG closes Taipei office

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The Papua New Guinea Government has announced the closure of the Taipei Economic Office in Port Moresby, reaffirming its commitment to the One China policy.

Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko says the decision reflects the country’s support for the One China principle and is intended to strengthen bilateral relations with China.

The closure marks the latest development in Papua New Guinea’s diplomatic engagement with Beijing, following previous moves including the closure of Papua New Guinea’s trade office in Taiwan in 2023.

China has welcomed the decision, describing it as further evidence of international support for the One China principle. Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of China and says countries recognising the People’s Republic of China should not maintain official relations with Taiwan.

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Chinese officials also pointed to similar decisions by several Pacific nations in recent years. The Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nauru have all switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, while countries maintaining diplomatic ties with Beijing continue to endorse the One China policy.

China says it remains committed to expanding cooperation with Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island countries in areas including infrastructure, climate resilience, disaster preparedness and economic development under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The closure of the office comes amid several countries recognizing and reaffirmation of the one China policy over the past decade.