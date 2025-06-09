Most-capped Drua Woman relishing historic home final

[Photo: FIJIAN DRUA/ FACEBOOK]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women veteran Karalaini Naisewa is savouring the opportunity to play in the club’s first-ever home Super Rugby Women’s final after being part of the team’s journey from the very beginning.

Naisewa, now the most-capped Drua Women’s player with 30 appearances, is one of only four remaining players from the inaugural 2022 squad.

The experienced forward says reaching a home final is a historic achievement for the club and a reward for years of hard work.

“Since 2022 and 2023, we have won the final. But it’s a historical final here in Fiji. I would like to thank the girls for making it this far. We will give it a good final next week.”

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Reflecting on her personal milestone, Naisewa admitted she never expected to become the club’s most-capped player.

“I was not expecting to reach this level. I’m just giving the glory to God. Without Him, I couldn’t make it this far, and to the ladies and management for supporting me all the way.”

The Drua stalwart also paid tribute to the next generation of players coming through the system, saying the team’s continued success is built on the growth of women’s rugby in Fiji.

“A very special one. These ladies are so special to us. There is a lot of development, ladies coming into play in this game. It’s so special, and I’m just speechless.”

The Drua Women will be chasing their third Super Rugby Women’s title when they run out in Ba this Saturday against the Waratahs.