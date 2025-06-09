30 Injuries revealed in Dr Biumaitotoya case

Crime Scene. [PHOTO: BOSE VAVATAGA]

The death of Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya may have resulted from an emotionally charged or “crime of passion” attack.

This, according to Fiji Police Force Forensic Pathologist Dr. Pranil Kumar.

Dr Kumar made the statement during cross-examination by Defence Lawyer Losana Taukei while presenting the post-mortem findings before the Lautoka High Court.

Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya, a Nadi-based doctor and social media personality known online as Leighley Leli Darling, was found dead in a pool of blood in his Namaka home on September 1, 2025.

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Thirty-eigth-year-old Peceli Rokoravolo is charged with one count of murder in this case.

The court today heard that Dr Biumaitotoya suffered close to 30 injuries, including both superficial and deep wounds, across different parts of his body.

Dr Kumar said the nature and location of the injuries indicated there had been a struggle, suggesting Dr Biumaitotoya attempted to defend himself during the attack.

He told the court that, based on his professional experience, injuries of this nature are commonly observed in cases involving spouses or partners, where an emotionally driven attack or crime of passion may be considered.

Photographs from the post-mortem examination, presented in court and viewed by FBC News, showed deep wounds that penetrated multiple layers of skin, muscle, bone and tissue, as well as minor wounds on the victim’s back.

Dr. Kumar told the court the injuries were likely caused by a sharp force weapon with a long blade.

When shown the cane knife retrieved from Dr Biumaitotoya’s home, Dr Kumar said it was likely capable of causing the injuries sustained by the deceased.

He further highlighted that three deep chop wounds to the back of Dr Biumaitotoya’s head were consistent with a fatal attack.

Dr Kumar concluded that the cause of death was sharp force trauma resulting in a brain injury.