Community connection driving Northland's success

[Photo: FILE]

A strong connection to its people and villages has been a major factor behind Northland’s impressive Vodafone Vanua Championship campaign, according to head coach Epeli Kalou.

Northland booked its place in the semi-finals after edging Namosi 23-21 in a thrilling quarter-final clash.

Kalou believes the team’s bond with the communities of Tailevu North has helped fuel its performances throughout the season.

“We connected with the land and the people of Tailevu North as this is their team.”

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The coach says the decision to select players from villages across the district and those already representing local clubs has strengthened that sense of identity.

“We made sure to select players from our villages and those that play in their village club, and I believe that opened that door for us and lifted our performance this year as we are all connected.”

Northland will now turn its attention to the semi-finals as it looks to continue its dream run in the competition.

The Vodafone Vanua and Royal Tea Ranadi Cup semifinals will be held next week on Monday.