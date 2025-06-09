New opponent for Ravalaca

Fiji’s reigning lightweight boxing champion, Mikaele Ravalaca will take on India’s Digari Mahesh this weekend in the Kings Boxing Promotions main bout instead of Rohit Chauhan.

Ravalaca was earlier announced to take on Chauhan, however, promoter, Naroon Buksh today confirms that the Fijian champion will fight a new opponent.

Mahesh is also from India and he’ll be challenging Ravalaca’s WBA Oceania Lightweight title.

Ravalaca claimed the WBA Oceania title in November last year after stopping Australian Francis Chua in the seventh round at Suva’s Vodafone Arena.

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Buksh has also added an extra international fight to the list with Anthony Welsh fighting Nigerian Yusuf Adeniji in a 10 by 3 minutes Junior Middleweight contest.

Gates at the Vodafone Arena in Suva will open at 3pm Saturday.

Local fans can also watch all the action live and exclusive on VITI+ for $99FJD and $199FJD for overseas viewers.