Social media threat investigated

[Source: Fiji Police]

The individual who allegedly issued a threat on social media to remove Fiji’s Constitution or burn the nation’s capital is in police custody.

Police confirm the suspect is believed to be in his 50s and was questioned by investigators from the Cybercrime Division at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters yesterday.

An investigation is still underway.

Meanwhile, police are urging social media users that inciteful posts or the practice of sharing such posts can be investigated under the offence of Urging Political Violence, Criminal intimidation or Malicious Acts Prejudicial to public safety, and Incitement to Violence.