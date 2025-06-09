Council calls for stronger action against scams

Efforts are now underway to improve laws, enforcement and cooperation. [PHOTO:PRANEETA PRAKASH]

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says scams are becoming more serious and require everyone to work together to protect consumers.

Speaking at the launch of the third National Scams Awareness Week, Shandil said scammers are using new tools and techniques to target people, making scams a growing global threat.

She says Fiji was the first country in the South Pacific region to hold National Scams Awareness Week and the initiative has helped bring more attention to the issue.

Shandil says fighting scams cannot be the responsibility of consumers alone.

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She says government agencies, financial institutions, telecom companies, regulators and the public must work together.

Shandil adds that while awareness has improved over the past three years, people are still falling victim to scams.

“The responsibility to secure the digital ecosystem must be shared collectively. The ultimate goal of our National Scam Awareness Week is this, that we need to come together, we need to identify issues, and we must work together and share the responsibilities together. We are not just educating consumers, we are challenging, we are refining and coordinating the entire national infrastructure to shield them.”

Shandil says scammers are always changing their methods, and Fiji needs to focus on preventing scams rather than only responding after people lose money.

She revealed that a review of Fiji’s laws relating to scams was completed in December 2025 to identify gaps and strengthen consumer protection.

Shandil says efforts are now underway to improve laws, enforcement and cooperation between the Consumer Council, banks and the Fiji Police Force.