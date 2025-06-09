Vanua and Ranadi quarter-final lineups confirmed

[Source/ File]

The quarter-final matchups for the Vodafone Vanua Championship and Royal Tea Ranadi Cup have been confirmed following the completion of the pool stages.

In the Vanua Championship Under-20 division, Macuata will face Vatukoula, Tavua meets Cakaudrove, Northland takes on Ovalau, while Namosi clashes with Coastland.

The Vanua Championship senior quarter-finals will see Macuata square off against Vatukoula, Tavua battle Cakaudrove, Northland meet Namosi and Ovalau take on Ra.

Meanwhile, in the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup, Cakaudrove will face Tavua, Yasawa takes on Taveuni, Northern Bulls meets Serua and Navosa battles Northland for a place in the semi-finals.

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The games will be held on Wednesday, with time and venue yet to be confirmed.