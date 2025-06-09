Elementz celebrates title while growing the game

Elementz Suva mixed masters team after their win yesterday.

Winning the Mixed Masters title at the Suva Touch Rugby Battle of the Mix tournament yesterday was a rewarding achievement for Elementz Suva, but head coach Onisimo Tukai believes growing participation in the sport remains the club’s biggest success.

Elementz recently claimed the Mixed Masters crown, continuing the club’s steady rise since its establishment in Fiji three years ago through a partnership with the original Elementz club in New Zealand.

Tukai says the club’s focus extends beyond results, with members regularly assisting business houses and newcomers interested in learning the game.

“The more we help, the better. We want to bring people into this sport. I really love this sport and I know there are a lot of people around Fiji who can benefit from playing touch rugby.”

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He adds that touch rugby provides an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to stay active while also helping rugby players develop their skills.

Tukai is encouraging more people to get involved, saying increasing participation is vital for the sport’s future and Fiji’s chances of competing at the highest level.

“We want to build numbers. I know we have the talent to compete at World Cups and that’s why we always encourage people and business houses to get involved.”

The club currently operates teams in both Suva and Nadi and continues to play an active role in promoting touch rugby across the country.