[FIBA]

Basketball Fiji men’s 3×3 captain Joshua Fox isn’t in Scotland to make history—he’s there to make Fiji a genuine medal contender.

As Fiji prepares for its Commonwealth Games 3×3 basketball debut, Fox says the squad has embraced the challenge with confidence after months of dedicated preparation, including overnight training sessions in Fiji to adjust to Scotland’s time zone.

The journey to Glasgow has been long, but the captain believes the hard work has put the team in the best possible position ahead of its opening matches.

“We’re excited. It’s a great opportunity to come to the Commonwealth and represent Fiji. The travel to get here was pretty long, but we’re feeling good. Trainings have been going well and we’re feeling very confident.”

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Behind that confidence is a preparation campaign that extended beyond the players themselves. Coaches, 5-on-5 players and overseas-based talent all contributed to ensuring the side arrived ready to compete.

“A lot of people poured their energy and time into us, and we’re very thankful. Everyone’s physically fit, and I think once we get those first-game jitters out of the way, everything will fall into place. We’re just looking forward to getting started.”

Fiji also tried to eliminate one of the biggest hurdles of international competition by training according to Scotland’s time zone before departure.

While adjusting fully only comes after arriving, Fox said the early planning has paid off, with the squad now feeling refreshed and ready for competition after settling into its new surroundings.

Despite looking forward to a possible clash against Australia or New Zealand later in the tournament—and a reunion with former teammate Jamel Anderson if Fiji meets England—Fox insists the team’s immediate focus remains on navigating a challenging pool featuring Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica and Kenya.

But the captain is making no secret of Fiji’s ambition.

The target isn’t simply to compete—it is to stand on the podium.

“Honestly, we want a medal. We want to finish in the top two of our group and represent Fiji well. Fiji is respected around the world in sports like rugby and netball, and hopefully we can continue to build the reputation of Fiji basketball.”

With history already guaranteed through their debut appearance, Fox and his teammates are determined to ensure Fiji’s first Commonwealth Games campaign is remembered for much more than just participation.

They go against Malaysia in their first match this Sunday.