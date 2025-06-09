Culture drives new Suva Rehab Centre

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

A new alcohol and other drugs recovery facility launched in Suva recently will be built around Fijian culture rather than replicate treatment models used in other Pacific countries.

Salvation Army Territorial Director for Addiction Services Colonel Lynette Hutson says the programme will be designed specifically for Fiji, with cultural values and local needs shaping the way services are delivered.

“One of the things that is critical is that this will not replicate what is done in New Zealand, in Tonga, in Samoa – it will be Fijian. We must design what we do with Fijian culture absolutely integrated, right into the heart of it.”

The recovery centre, established in partnership with the Fijian Government and supported by funding from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, will operate as a day programme with a rolling intake of participants each week.

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Colonel Hutson says that referrals would come from government departments, non-governmental organisations and members of the public seeking help for alcohol and drug addiction.

She states the programme would work closely with government agencies to establish referral pathways and assessment processes that respond to Fiji’s specific circumstances.

Evaluation would also be a key component of the programme, allowing organisers to adapt services based on what proves most effective for Fijian communities.

She says that beyond treatment, the programme will include community workshops aimed at helping families understand the effects of alcohol and drug abuse and equipping them with practical tools to support recovery.

She highlights that the centre would also establish recovery groups to provide ongoing support after participants completed the programme, recognising that recovery is a long-term process.

Another key objective is to build Fiji’s addiction treatment workforce through the development of training programmes in partnership with training institutions and universities.