Restoring public service trust

[Photo: RIYA MALA]

Rebuilding an independent and trusted public service will take time after years of political interference weakened key institutions.

This was highlighted by Professor Vijay Naidu during the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s discussions on the Public Services Sectoral Impact Assessment Report.

Naidu says Fiji’s Public Service Commission was established to operate independently and remain free from political influence, allowing public servants to provide impartial advice to any government.

However, he says political interference over the years has weakened the commission’s credibility and stability, while creating fear within the public service.

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“And the second point is that the Public Service Commission itself has been interfered with and has been affected in many ways. So it’s a stabilizing commission, but if you keep fiddling with it, it affects its security, stability, and also legitimacy in the eyes of people.”

Naidu says the politicization of the public service has also contributed to favoritism and nepotism, undermining public confidence in government institutions.

He adds that restoring the independence, professionalism and trust of the civil service will take time but remains essential for good governance.