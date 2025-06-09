New Constitution could pave way for next election: Turaga

Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says it is possible that Fiji’s next general election could be held under a new Constitution, but stresses that the decision will depend on the recommendations of the independent Constitution Review Commission (CRC).

Speaking to the media, Turaga said his ministry’s priority is completing the constitutional review process, with resources focused on compiling, analysing and summarising public submissions before they are presented to the commissioners.

He says the constitutional drafters are already in Fiji, along with constitutional consultant Professor Regan, and are working to meet the target of completing the draft before 1st September for submission to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

When asked if the next election could be conducted under a new Constitution, Turaga said it is possible, noting there is strong public support for that option in the submissions received.

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However, he declined to speculate on the outcome.

Turaga says the CRC is an independent body appointed by the President, and the Government must wait for its recommendations and draft Constitution before considering the next steps.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka refused to speculate on whether the next election would be held under a new Constitution.

Responding to questions after Turaga’s comments, Rabuka said the Government is focused on following its current programme rather than contemplating different possibilities.

He reiterated that under the current Constitution, a general election must be held within four years of the previous election, or within four years of the first sitting of the current Parliament.

The Constitution Review Commission is expected to submit its draft Constitution to the President before 1st September.