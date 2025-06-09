China says Fiji defence ties inclusive

[Photo: FILE]

China says its growing defence cooperation with Fiji is not aimed at excluding other countries, as it reaffirms its commitment to working alongside Fiji’s existing security partners.

Chinese Embassy Defence Attaché Senior Colonel Zhang Yu says China’s security partnership with Fiji is based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, with a focus on addressing shared challenges.

He says Beijing remains committed to supporting the Republic of Fiji Military Forces through capacity building while continuing to cooperate with Fiji’s other defence partners.

“China-Fiji defence and security cooperation is never meant to shut anyone out. We stand ready to work alongside all of Fiji’s defence partners to forge joint efforts in boosting the RFMF’s operational readiness, tackling climate change and maritime security threats, and countering transnational organised crime such as drug trafficking.”

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The comments come amid growing geopolitical competition in the Pacific, with China, Australia, New Zealand and the United States expanding their engagement with island nations on security and development.

Senior Colonel Zhang highlights more than five decades of diplomatic relations between China and Fiji, saying defence cooperation between the two countries has continued to strengthen.

He says more than 40 officers from Fiji’s Ministry of Defence and the RFMF participated in exchange programmes in China over the past year.

The defence attaché also pointed to the visit of China’s naval hospital ship to Fiji in October 2025 as an example of practical cooperation.

During that mission, Chinese medical personnel provided more than 3,300 consultations, carried out 426 surgeries, conducted more than 2,500 laboratory tests and medical scans, and distributed thousands of boxes of medicine to communities.

Senior Colonel Zhang says the two countries’ first joint maritime search and rescue exercise in Fijian waters also reflects growing cooperation in humanitarian assistance and maritime security.