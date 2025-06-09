Parents reminded to guide children

[Photo: Supplied]

Renewed calls have been made for parents to play a stronger role in guiding their children as concerns grow over increasing youth drug abuse.

Namaka Police Station Officer Semi Meru says the responsibility begins at home, urging parents to educate their children on making positive choices and understanding the risks of illicit drugs.

He says many young people become involved at an early age, often realising the consequences only after being exposed to harmful environments.

Meru raised particular concern over “bluetoothing” – a practice where individuals share drugs through the same equipment or method to achieve a high.

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He adds that the practice is becoming common among youths who pool their money to purchase drugs like methamphetamine, commonly known as ice.

“Drugs nowadays are very expensive, and what street kids are doing, they fork out little money they have. I’ll just give you an example. If 10 street kids, they put in money and they buy this meth, the ice. Using the same needles and syringes, they share them”

He reminded the public that sharing drug equipment significantly increases the risk of transmitting infections, including HIV.

Meru is urging parents, communities, and organisations to work together to prevent youth drug involvement, emphasizing that children must be taught early to recognise dangers and make responsible decisions.