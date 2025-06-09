Calls made for stronger laws for repeat scam offenders

[Photo: FILE]

Stronger laws and tougher penalties for repeat scam offenders have been identified as key measures to tackle the growing threat of scams in Fiji.

The issue was raised during a panel discussion for National Scam Awareness Week, where panelists stressed the need for greater public awareness alongside stronger policy action.

Responding to questions about the so-called “eBay scam” investigation, Vodafone Head of eCommerce Shailendra Prasad highlighted that information and data have been provided to the Financial Intelligence Unit and Fiji Police Force.

Prasad says the term “eBay scam” is misleading as the platform itself was not compromised.

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“So I think it’s time that the country wakes up to the fact that it’s not an MPaisa scam; it’s not fraud that is perpetrated by compromising the platform. It’s the people themselves believing in these messages and then sending the money themselves. So it’s the users who need to take some responsibility, not all the responsibility on what needs to change from a policy perspective.”

Prasad is also calling for stronger measures against repeat offenders.

But I think some policy decisions and regulations need to change, where we need to send a very strong signal out to the market that if you do repeat offences, scams, there need to be punitive measures or punishments that act as a deterrent for other people to do the same.

He says authorities are working to address gaps in existing laws and improve public protection.