Dozens feared dead after passenger ferry sinks off coast of Guyana

[Source: Reuters]

Dozens of people were feared dead after a ferry carrying 133 people capsized off the coast of Guyana late on Saturday, with authorities suggesting an inaccurate passenger list ​and drug use by the crew might have contributed to the situation.

No survivors have been found since Sunday afternoon, ‌when Guyanese authorities announced they had rescued 67 people, including 15 children.

The captain and other crew members are now in police custody, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said at a press conference late on Sunday.

The captain and other crew members are now in police custody, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said at a press conference late on Sunday.