Digari is better than Rohit says Ravalaca trainer

The main bout of the Kings Boxing Promotions on Saturday in Suva will see two orthodox boxers lock horns.

WBA Oceania Lightweight champion Mikaele Ravalaca will face Digari Mahesh of India, and both fighters have a similar style.

When two orthodox fighters meet, the attack angles are narrower and boxers can defend themselves much more easily with a static, high guard while straight shots and hooks become prominent.

However, Ravalaca’s trainer, Nester Ranuku, believes this fight is a blessing in disguise for the Fijian champion.

Article continues after advertisement

Ravalaca’s new opponent was announced yesterday after Rohit Chauhan pulled out for medical reasons but Ranuku says Mahesh is a much tougher opponent.

‘Rohit is orthodox and Digari is orthodox but this new opponent is better because Rohit always move around but Digari he always comes forward which is good for Mika’.

A total of 18 fights will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday starting at 3pm.

There are three title fights including the main bout while Binnu Singh and Harjot Singh from India battle in Super Bantamweight category for the WBA Oceania belt.

In another title fight, Isikeli Senidoko faces Robin Hazelman for the BCF Super Middleweight belt.

Local fans can also watch all the action live and exclusively on VITI+ for $99FJD, and overseas viewers can watch for $199FJD.