Waratahs and Drua set for blockbuster SRW final

[Photo: FILE]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua and NSW Waratahs will renew the biggest rivalry in Super Rugby Women’s history when they clash in the competition’s first-ever final to be played in Fiji.

The Drua have turned their season around after opening with a 42-29 loss to the Waratahs in Sydney, winning every game since to finish on top of the table.

The six-time champion Waratahs, meanwhile, recovered from rare defeats to the Western Force and Queensland Reds before beating the Force 33-22 in last week’s semi-final to book another Grand Final berth.

Waratahs winger Desiree Miller, who will earn her 25th cap, says both teams knew they would meet again.

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“After round one, a few of the Fijian girls told us, ‘We’ll see you in the final.’ There’s a lot of mutual respect between the two sides. It’s always a great rivalry and a great game.”

Drua coach Mike Legge says his side relishes the challenge of facing the competition’s benchmark team.

“Nothing intimidates this group anymore. They just play what’s in front of them and embrace the opportunity.”

The Drua have named an unchanged starting XV after their 31-5 semi-final win over the Reds, with Karalaini Naisewa set for her 31st appearance for the club.

Captain Kolora Lomani and Atelaite Buna lead a squad packed with sevens stars, while 11 players will experience a Super Rugby Women’s final for the first time.

The Drua will take on the Waratahs at 1pm at 4R Electric Stadium in Ba this Saturday, and you can watch it live and exclusively on FBC Sports.