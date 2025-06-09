FIPRA Awards return after two-year break

[Photo: Supplied]

The FIPRA Music Awards will return this year after a two-year hiatus, with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation coming on board as the official broadcast partner.

The partnership agreement between FBC and the Fiji Performing Rights Association was signed today ahead of the awards, which will be held on September 12 at the Suva Civic Centre.

FIPRA Chairperson Laisa Vulakoro says the association is pleased to partner with FBC for the country’s biggest music awards.

“We haven’t staged the awards for two years. The last time we did it was 2023, so 2024-2025 we did not stage it. We are grateful for the partnership, and we know it will work very well. We are just grateful for the partnership.”

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FBC General Manager Television Sitiveni Halofaki says being a major broadcast partner is important in helping promote and celebrate local artists.

The use of artificial intelligence in music production was also raised during the event, with Vulakoro acknowledging that technology continues to reshape the industry.

“Everybody asks me, what do you feel about AI? I say, you can’t stop change. We have to entertain the whole generations of people. We have to entertain the older people, the middle-aged, the younger people. Everyone gives out different styles of music to suit all the generations.”

Vulakoro says she has spent 45 years in the music industry and believes the partnership with FBC will help showcase local talent to a wider audience.

She adds that since she began recording in 1988, all 16 of her albums have received support from FBC, and the broadcaster’s reach will help connect more people with local music.

The FIPRA Music Awards will be held on September 12 at the Suva Civic Centre.

Tickets will be available through TicketMax Fiji next week, while the event will be broadcast live exclusively on FBC TV and streamed for overseas audiences on Viti Plus.