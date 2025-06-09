Budget cuts won’t affect peacekeeping duties

[Photo: Mosese Raqio]

Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the reduction in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ allocation in the 2026/2027 National Budget will not stop Fiji from meeting its international peacekeeping commitments.

Responding to questions on whether the reduced funding would affect peacekeeping operations, Turaga says this year’s budget has been shaped by external economic shocks and the broader financial challenges facing the country.

However, he stressed that Fiji’s commitment to regional and international security remains unchanged.

Turaga says if instability arises in the region and the RFMF is required, Fiji’s troops will be deployed as a matter of necessity because of the country’s longstanding role as a key contributor to peacekeeping.

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He says the budget reduction does not have wider implications for the military’s future role in maintaining regional security, adding that Fiji will continue to receive support from its international partners, as it has in the past.

Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs Mason Smith says the impact on peacekeeping deployments will ultimately depend on decisions made by the United Nations on the renewal of peacekeeping missions.

Smith says each renewal cycle comes with concerns that funding for missions could be reduced, but Fiji is preparing for those uncertainties.

He says the Ministry’s new peacekeeping strategy will identify practical ways to ensure Fiji can continue supporting troops deployed overseas despite financial constraints.

Smith adds the strategy is intended to safeguard Fiji’s future participation in peacekeeping operations while ensuring the country remains ready to respond to evolving global security demands.