Police await digital forensic analysis in social media threat case

[Photo: FILE]

The man questioned over an alleged social media post threatening to remove Fiji’s Constitution or burn the Capital city has been released as police continue their investigation.

Police confirmed this morning that the suspect’s interview has been suspended while investigators await the outcome of an analysis being conducted by the Digital Forensics team.

The individual, believed to be in his 50s, was taken in for questioning by investigators from the Cybercrime Division over the weekend at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters after allegedly posting the threat on social media.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu warns that police will take a tough stance against anyone using social media to issue threats or promote racial hatred.

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“I want to warn the general public to be aware that we will go hard on people who would like to threaten or post racial hatred into this country. I’m very serious about that, and our CID has been directed this morning to be on top of all these issues.”

Police have reiterated their warning that anyone creating or sharing content that incites violence, threatens public safety or promotes racial hatred may face investigation under offences including Urging Political Violence, Criminal Intimidation, Malicious Acts Prejudicial to Public Safety, and Incitement to Violence.