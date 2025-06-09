Consumer Council takes scam awareness campaign nationwide

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has launched National Scams Awareness Week 2026, taking its anti-scam campaign beyond Suva to Lautoka and Labasa to help consumers better protect themselves from digital fraud.

The campaign, themed “Building a National Defense Against Digital Fraud,” aims to strengthen consumer awareness, promote safer online practices and encourage people to recognise, verify and report scams.

Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says scam awareness should not be limited to Suva, with consumers across the Western and Northern divisions also needing practical knowledge to protect themselves and their families.

A key feature of the campaign is the launch of the Fijian Book of Scams, a guide outlining common scam tactics, warning signs and reporting procedures. An iTaukei version has also been released to make the information more accessible.

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Shandil says scammers often exploit trust by creating fear, urgency or excitement and impersonating relatives, friends or legitimate organisations to trick victims.

She says while Fiji’s vuvale culture is built on trust and generosity, consumers should practise “informed trust” by pausing and verifying unexpected requests before sending money or sharing personal information.

Consumers are urged to verify suspicious requests through trusted channels and report scams by calling the Council’s toll-free hotline 155.