Kings Boxing Promotion tickets on sale

Tickets to the Kings Boxing Promotions event on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva are now on sale.

Fans are urged to purchase their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment because there are 20 fights in total under the program.

Tickets can now be purchased at Sports World Damodar City and Waimanu Road Branches in Suva.

Promoter Naroon Buksh says seats according to view are selling at $50 ringside, $40 for bleachers and middle section of the grandstand, and $30 on corners, right and left side of the grandstand.

Article continues after advertisement

The gates will open at 1pm on Saturday with the first fight scheduled for 3pm.

Local fans can watch the action live and exclusive for $99 on VITI+ and $199FJD for overseas viewers.

Mika Ravalaca’s WBA Oceania Lightweight title will be on the line in the main bout against Digari Mahesh of India.

The weigh-in will be held at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva tomorrow at 2pm.