FNPF-owned IHG Fiji Hotels donate $11,000 to Diabetes Fiji

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

FNPF-owned IHG Fiji Hotels have donated $11,000 to Diabetes Fiji to support community health screenings, diabetes education and ongoing care for people living with or at risk of the disease.

The funds were raised through coffee sales every Friday in June at InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel Suva and Holiday Inn Suva, marking the hotels’ first fundraising campaign for Diabetes Fiji.

The donation will help Diabetes Fiji expand early detection programmes, health education, volunteer support and services for vulnerable communities with limited access to preventative healthcare.

IHG Regional General Manager Fiji and Pacific, Lachlan Walker, says looking after the health and wellbeing of colleagues is fundamental to the hospitality industry, while the partnership also helps extend vital health services into communities across Fiji.

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As part of the initiative, Diabetes Fiji also conducted a three-day wellness screening for hotel staff at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, providing blood sugar, blood pressure, BMI, nutrition, mental health and other health assessments.

Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Marawa Kini says the donation will strengthen the organisation’s ability to deliver diabetes prevention, screening, health education and ongoing support throughout Fiji.