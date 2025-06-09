Chance for Nasinu to win EPL

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

There’s a slim chance for Nasinu to create history this year by winning its first Extra Premier League title.

After round 14 yesterday, Nasinu is fourth with 21 points and is nine behind leaders Ba.

The ‘giant killers’ have four games remaining, with three to be played at home against Nadi, Suva and Navua, their only away game left is against Nadoga this weekend.

To win the EPL title, Nasinu will have to claim all three points in its next four games and hope other results will not go in Ba, Labasa, and Rewa’s favor.

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Ba is at the top of the points standings with 30, followed by Labasa at 29, and Rewa at 28.

Four rounds remain; the Men In Black are traveling to Labasa and Rewa in rounds 16 and 18. This week they’ll host Lautoka and Tailevu Naitasiri in round 17.

For Labasa, they have away games against Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri, but play Ba and Lautoka at home.

Rewa, who is third on the EPL ladder, travels to Nadi and Navua; however, they take on Suva and Ba at home in their remaining games.