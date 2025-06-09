Farmers push for higher cane price

[File Photo]

Sugar farmers’ calls for a higher guaranteed cane price are now under review as the Sugar Industry Special Committee considers key recommendations to revive the struggling sector.

The committee has completed consultations in the Western Division, gathering concerns and proposals from farmers and industry stakeholders, including the Sugar Cane Growers Council, Sugar Cane Growers Fund and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says all submissions will now be consolidated before the committee presents its recommendations.

Tunabuna says one of the major issues being considered is the minimum guaranteed cane price, adding that the current rate is a minimum and can be reviewed depending on industry conditions.

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“We were collecting farmers’ views and what they were requesting. We also received submissions from the stakeholders, which have been forwarded to the secretariat. The secretariat will now circulate copies of all the submissions received from the stakeholders.”

Tunabuna also questioned the absence of some individuals who claimed to represent farmers on social media, saying they failed to attend consultation meetings despite being invited to present their concerns directly to the committee.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Professor Biman Prasad says consultations in Rakiraki, Ba, Lautoka and Sigatoka were well attended, allowing farmers to raise their concerns directly with the committee.

Prasad says several council members have also submitted their recommendations, with the committee now preparing to travel to Labasa to hear from farmers in the North.

The committee’s findings will determine the next steps towards addressing challenges facing Fiji’s sugar industry.