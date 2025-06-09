Health Care Fiji PPP renegotiation nears finalisation

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

With the renegotiation process for the Health Care Fiji Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Concession Agreement now in its final stages, expectations are high for improved healthcare services for people in the Western Division.

The agreement was developed in 2019 and requires updates to reflect changes in the healthcare landscape and evolving community needs, says Aspen Medical Chief Executive Gavin Whiteside.

He says the revised agreement will focus on strengthening service delivery and ensuring operations at Lautoka and Ba hospitals align with the National Health Strategic Plan 2026–2031.

A key part of the upgraded document is also expected to support the next phase of Lautoka Hospital’s redesign and redevelopment.

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Whiteside says finalising the agreement will allow the project to move into the later stages of design and development for the hospital upgrade.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Luisa Cikamatana says the Government and Aspen Medical are jointly reviewing the document to identify areas that require improvement.

She says both parties will need to agree on the services, requirements and priorities that should be included in the updated agreement.

The document is currently in the final stages of being finalised.