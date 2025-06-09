Russia pounds Kyiv in major ballistic missile attack

[Source: Reuters]

Russia battered Ukraine’s capital ​Kyiv overnight with one of its biggest ballistic missile barrages of the war, killing at least one person ‌and wounding 16 others, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

A series of powerful explosions thundered across the darkened city in an attack that involved 41 missiles of various types, the air force said, ravaging buildings across several districts and sparking fires.

Residential buildings, warehouses, a supermarket and a dormitory ​were among the structures damaged, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, adding that three people were in a serious condition.

Separately ​on Sunday, four people were killed and 19 wounded in a strike on a postal depot ⁠outside the northeastern city of Kharkiv near the Russian border, the regional governor said.

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At one location in western Kyiv, emergency ​workers picked through smouldering debris and doused bombed-out apartments.

A resident who identified himself as Vlad told Reuters he had been inside his ​apartment when a blast tore off his balcony door, which smashed him in the head.

“My grandmother lives with me, and she can’t walk. How could I run away and leave her behind?” he said.

Closer to the city centre, the strikes damaged a frequently targeted metro station and destroyed ​an underground pedestrian passage nearby, leaving a pile of rubble.

On Sunday evening, rescuers in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia were digging ​for survivors after Russian bombs struck residential buildings there, authorities said, killing at least two people and wounding 14.