Tight contest for Chess Championships

The 2024Fiji National Rapid Chess Championship will feature a competitive showdown between FIDE Arena Candidate Master Prashil Prakash from Nadi and University of the South Pacific student’s candidate Rudr Prasad and Yash Krishen Maharaj.

General Secretary Goru Arvind announced that the championship will consist of nine rounds each with 20 minutes per game plus a 10-second per move for the national rapid title in the West.

Defending champion Maharaj who has been consistent over the past two years, is among the top contenders.

In the Women’s Division, National Women’s candidate Gloria Sukhu, Tanvi Prasad of Jai Narayan College and Cydel Terubea will compete against Latileta Masau of Dudley Intermediate School and Makayla Sukhu of Suva Grammar High School.

The Under-20 and Under-14 Divisions will see participation from Yajas Sharma of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Primary School and Lionel Vaurasi of Yat Sen Primary School.

Goru also mentioned that his team participated in the 2024 FASANOC Olympic Fun Day to promote the sport and hopes to attract new members and spread the joy of chess in Fiji.

Interested participants can register online via the official Fiji Chess Federation Facebook page, which provides links to the registration forms and payment methods.

The two-day event will start at 8.30am on Saturday.

Click Here for the Online Form