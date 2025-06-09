Third successive loss for Kulas

Source: OFC / Facebook

The Fiji Kulas suffered its third successive loss on home soil after going down 2-nil to Samoa in the third place playoff of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji lost its final pool game to Vanuatu before losing in the semifinal to Papua New Guinea and then falling today to Samoa.

Samoa led 2-nil at the break with Lilly Dowsing netting both goals, in the 7th minute and 14th minutes.

Kulas coach Angeline Chua decided to make her first substitution in the 18th minute replacing Filomena Racea with Ema Mereia after conceding the goals.

The Samoans were impressive with their defence and ball control in the second half.

However, it was all Kulas in the second spell with more than four attempts at goal.

The national side dominated the action in the second half but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

The loss means Fiji finished in fourth place.

