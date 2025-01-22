Pavlyuchenkova aims to carry Australian Open momentum forward

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reacts during her quarter final match [Source: Reuters]

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said her Australian Open quarter-final loss to top seed Aryna Sabalenka would not blot her solid start to the season and the Russian hoped to carry the momentum forward.

The 27th seed suffered a 6-2 2-6 6-3 defeat but took a set off the defending champion – the first one the Belarusian had dropped at Melbourne Park since the 2023 final against Elena Rybakina.

The 33-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, French Open runner-up in 2021, said the conditions at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday had proved a challenge for both players.

Despite the loss, there was also satisfaction, she said.