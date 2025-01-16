Osaka delights in revenge over Muchova at Australian Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her second round match [Source: Reuters]

Naomi Osaka said she was enjoying a little bit of revenge against Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open on Wednesday, recalling how the Czech had ended her U.S. Open campaign last year when she was sporting her “best outfit ever”.

Osaka, who fought back from a set down to beat the 20th seed 1-6 6-1 6-3 and reach the third round at Melbourne Park, turned heads at Flushing Meadows last August with a tennis dress featuring tiered ruffles and a giant white bow.

She only got to wear it as far as the second round in New York, however.

Up next for Osaka is Swiss Belinda Bencic, who returned to the tour late last year after giving birth to her daughter.

Osaka made her own comeback 12 months ago after a maternity break during which she had a daughter.