New champ to be crowned at Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji Coral Coast Sevens / Facebook]

A new champion will be crowned at the Fiji McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s tournament after Army edged Police 22-17 in a thrilling second semi-final clash at Lawaqa Park.

Waisea Leroti was the hero as he scored the winning try in the first half of the extra time.

Both teams were locked 17 all after regulation time as replacement player Terio Tamani scored a crucial try on the stroke of full time.

Article continues after advertisement

Tamani almost got the winner for Police after a clean break in the first half of extra time, however, the last two passes did not connect as they went forward.

But it was Leroti who broke the hearts of the Police scoring the winner.

Army had the perfect start, shocking the defending champions with three quick tries.

The first was through Inia Tawalo just seconds into the match.

Army then followed up with two more tries, both to Onisimo Nawalu as they led 17-nil.

In the second half, Police closed the gap through Josese Batirerega as they trailed 12-17.

The battle of the forces went right down to the wire as it kept fans at the edge of their seats.

Army will play Fire in the final.