Kaloudonu dedicated to helping young players

From taking up the sport of cricket at the request of a friend, Maca Kaloudonu has managed to represent the country at the international stage, and has even helped national coaches with coaching duties over the past decade.

Originally from the province of Cakaudrove, Kaloudonu says her experience in representing Fiji is one she holds close to her heart, and is now dedicated to helping young girls have the same experience.

A teacher by profession, she was transferred to Lomaivuna High School in Naitasiri in 2022, where she saw the abundance of talent for cricket.

When she was notified of an upcoming women’s tournament the same year, she decided to form a team and bring them down to Suva to compete.

“Being in Naitasiri and seeing these children they have the talent, they had this ability to play but there was no one to develop them or to bring them this far to get them to experience what it’s like to play in the Fiji team, how it’s like to play in the city. Just seeing them in the school just playing rugby mostly.”

Since then, she has been brining over a Naitasiri women’s called Veiyasana Stars, to Suva to compete in various competitions.

She aims to help young girls with dreams of representing Fiji become a reality, and enjoy the same experience she had in donning the white jersey.

She brought down her to Albert Park over the weekend to compete in the Suva Women’s League, where they managed to beat Lami Lights by 10 wickets.