Djokovic feels he has 'something extra' at this year's tournament

[Source: BBC]

Novak Djokovic feels he has “something extra” at this year’s Australian Open as he prepares to do battle for a place in the Melbourne final.

Nine-time champion Djokovic hopes to reach a 10th final at Melbourne Park when he takes on American Tommy Paul in the last four on Friday.

For Paul, it marks a maiden Grand Slam semi-final, in which he will face Djokovic for the first time.

Earlier in the day, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Karen Khachanov.

Greece’s Tsitsipas is chasing a place in his second major final when he takes on Khachanov on Rod Laver Arena from 03:30 GMT, while his Russian opponent has never progressed from a Grand Slam semi-final.

Fourth seed Djokovic and Paul will go head to head from 08:30.