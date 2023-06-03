Djokovic and Alcaraz through in Paris

[Source: BBC Sport]

Tennis star Novak Djokovic says he didn’t have time to name the many injuries he has after navigating his way through a tricky French Open encounter.

The BBC reports Djokovic needed treatment on his thigh before securing a three set win against Spain’s Alejandro Fokina to reach the last 16.

Djokovic is now a step closer to winning a record 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title.

Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz also progressed with a three set win over Canadian Denis Shapovalov.