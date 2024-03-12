Alcaraz, Swiatek advance at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz [Source: Reuters]

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz moved into the fourth round at Indian Wells on Sunday with a 6-2 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Third seed Jannik Sinner also advanced with a 6-3 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff while 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat home hope Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-3.

In the women’s draw, world number one Iga Swiatek powered past Czech Linda Noskova 6-4 6-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Spaniard Alcaraz, who next plays Fabian Marozsan, said one of the keys to defending his title was to put the previous year’s victory out of his mind.

Alcaraz also said the ankle injury which forced him to withdraw from the Rio Open last month was not an issue during his matches.