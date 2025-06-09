Team Fiji presents i-tatau

Members of the Team Fiji contingent set to depart for the Pacific Min Games later this month gathered this afternoon at the FMF Gymnasium to present their traditional farewell to the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Minister Jese Saukuru thanked the athletes for their hard work and dedication over the past few months, and wished then the best as they depart for Palau on the 27th and the 28th of this month.

“Just remember to always give you best, that is all we ask of you. We thank you for your hard work and dedication during training this past few months, and we k ow you will do us proud.”

He reminded the athletes to uphold Fiji’s integrity at the the games, and to give their all in their respective sports.

He says the games isn’t just about competing, but showing other Pacific Island countries the type of people Fijians are.

