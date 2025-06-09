Team Fiji celebrates Mini Games success with thanksgiving event

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji came together in unity and celebration last night at the Vodafone Arena to mark their successful campaign at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games with a special Thanksgiving event.

The evening began with formalities and words of appreciation led by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Jese Saukuru, who commended the athletes and officials for their commitment and excellence.

Fiji finished second overall on the medal tally, a feat proudly acknowledged during the presentation of Certificates of Participation to each sport.

The celebration also featured the Athletes’ Choice Awards — a highlight of the night — where individual athletes were recognised for their outstanding spirit, leadership, and performance.



In a fun twist, athletes themselves played a key role in selecting the award recipients, adding a personal touch to the recognition of excellence.

In true Fijian fashion, the night closed with joyful celebration — filled with music, dancing, food and laughter — as Team Fiji shared one last moment together before turning the page to the next chapter.



The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee extended its heartfelt gratitude to the athletes, coaches, families, sponsors and support crew for their unwavering support, noting that the nation has every reason to be proud — both on and off the field.

With the 2025 Pacific Mini Games now behind them, the focus shifts to preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympic Games, where Team Fiji will once again aim to shine on the international stage.

