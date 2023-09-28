Table Tennis aim for better ranking

Fiji will be sending 11 athletes to compete in Table Tennis at this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Among them are four para-athletes who will be participating in the wheelchair singles event.

Additionally, two representatives from Fiji are based overseas.

Team Manager, Henry Yee expresses their goal of improving their medal contention from the previous Pacific Games, where they finished in second place overall.

“Everyone has trained hard and everyone has given their best and have gone through the trials and we have seen the overseas-based players come over to compete against our local players and we have selected the best that we have at hand.”

Yee adds the team has been working hard and will continue to refine their skills in the remaining month leading up to the games.

The Pacific Games will take place from November 19th to December 2nd in the Solomon Islands.